Historic Victory: Peru Defeats Uruguay in World Cup Qualifier

Peru clinched its first victory in the South American World Cup qualifying rounds, overcoming Uruguay with a narrow 1-0 win on Friday.

Miguel Araujo's decisive header in the 88th minute propelled Peru up the standings, pulling them out of last place and marking their first qualifier win over Uruguay since 2017.

While Uruguay stayed in third, trailing Argentina and Colombia, the team missed key opportunities in the first half due to the skilled goalkeeping by Pedro Gallese. Meanwhile, Peru dominated the second half to secure the win.

