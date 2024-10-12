Left Menu

Historic Victory: Peru Defeats Uruguay in World Cup Qualifier

Peru secured its first win in the South American World Cup qualifiers by defeating Uruguay 1-0, with Miguel Araujo scoring in the 88th minute. This victory helped Peru move out of last place, while Uruguay remained in third. Uruguay squandered chances, with Peru's strong second-half performance proving decisive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru clinched its first victory in the South American World Cup qualifying rounds, overcoming Uruguay with a narrow 1-0 win on Friday.

Miguel Araujo's decisive header in the 88th minute propelled Peru up the standings, pulling them out of last place and marking their first qualifier win over Uruguay since 2017.

While Uruguay stayed in third, trailing Argentina and Colombia, the team missed key opportunities in the first half due to the skilled goalkeeping by Pedro Gallese. Meanwhile, Peru dominated the second half to secure the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

