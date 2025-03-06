Left Menu

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures himself while celebrating a goal

It remains the only time Neuer has been shown a red card.Wednesdays win in the last 16 of the Champions League was Bayerns first in seven games against a Leverkusen team coached by Xabi Alonso.The second leg takes place next Tuesday.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 06-03-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 09:20 IST
Perhaps Manuel Neuer should stick to stopping goals.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper injured himself while celebrating a goal during his team's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It led to the 21-year-old Jonas Urbig, a winter signing from Cologne, going on to make his Bayern debut.

Neuer went off with what looked like a right ankle injury in the 58th minute, shortly after celebrating Jamal Musiala's goal – Bayern's second on the night – with a little jump near the halfway line.

''It happens sometimes,'' Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. ''It's a pity for us, but we've always talked about the squad. that's how we've come so far, in the league and where we are, and that's how it's going to stay. If it's Urbig, it's Urbig and we're not going to worry about it.'' Urbig had little to do as Bayern maintained its dominance of the game. The visitors had Nordi Mukiele sent off with a second yellow card and Harry Kane made it 3-0 from the penalty spot to score his second of the match.

It was the second time this season that Neuer was unable to finish a game against Leverkusen. The Bayern captain was sent off when the teams met in the German Cup in December, a match that Leverkusen won 1-0. It remains the only time Neuer has been shown a red card.

Wednesday's win in the last 16 of the Champions League was Bayern's first in seven games against a Leverkusen team coached by Xabi Alonso.

The second leg takes place next Tuesday. It remains to be seen if Neuer will be able to play. AP SSC SSC

