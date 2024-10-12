Hockey India League Launches YouTube Channel for 2024-25 Auction

In a significant stride towards enhancing global fan engagement, the Hockey India League announced the launch of its official YouTube channel, designed to provide free live coverage of the 2024-25 players' auction. This strategic move allows hockey enthusiasts worldwide to follow the event, scheduled from October 13 to 15, without cost or restrictions.

The auction, as detailed by Hockey India, promises to be an electrifying event, showcasing a diverse pool of over 1000 players from Indian and international arenas. Iconic Indian players like Harmanpreet Singh and Savita, along with international stars such as Arthur van Doren and Delfina Merino, will be available for selection. The three-day event will divide into men's selections on October 13 and 14, followed by women's on October 15.

For the first time, the teams for both men's and women's leagues will be formulated concurrently, marking a historic moment in HIL history. Hockey fans are encouraged to subscribe to the newly launched channel to stay informed and witness the auctions live. This initiative underscores the Hockey India League's dedication to making hockey more accessible and engaging globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)