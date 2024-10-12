Left Menu

Hockey India League Launches YouTube Channel for 2024-25 Auction

Hockey India League has launched its official YouTube channel, offering global fans free live access to the 2024-25 players' auction from October 13-15. Over 1000 players, including top Indian and international names, will be up for selection. This marks a new era for HIL with concurrent men's and women's leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:15 IST
Hockey India League Launches YouTube Channel for 2024-25 Auction
Visual from the ceremony (Photo: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards enhancing global fan engagement, the Hockey India League announced the launch of its official YouTube channel, designed to provide free live coverage of the 2024-25 players' auction. This strategic move allows hockey enthusiasts worldwide to follow the event, scheduled from October 13 to 15, without cost or restrictions.

The auction, as detailed by Hockey India, promises to be an electrifying event, showcasing a diverse pool of over 1000 players from Indian and international arenas. Iconic Indian players like Harmanpreet Singh and Savita, along with international stars such as Arthur van Doren and Delfina Merino, will be available for selection. The three-day event will divide into men's selections on October 13 and 14, followed by women's on October 15.

For the first time, the teams for both men's and women's leagues will be formulated concurrently, marking a historic moment in HIL history. Hockey fans are encouraged to subscribe to the newly launched channel to stay informed and witness the auctions live. This initiative underscores the Hockey India League's dedication to making hockey more accessible and engaging globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024