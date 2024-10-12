India’s T20 Triumph: Record-Breaking Night Against Bangladesh

In a landmark performance in Hyderabad, India asserted its cricketing prowess by achieving a staggering 133-run victory over Bangladesh in a men's T20 match, setting a benchmark with the most 200-plus scores in the format's history.

The Indian team, under the strategic guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, displayed an aggressive gameplay style that led them to a towering total of 297/6 — the second-highest in T20 internationals. This added a 37th 200-plus milestone to their record, paralleling Somerset in this achievement.

Sanju Samson etched his name in the annals of cricket history, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century. He amassed an impressive 111 runs off 47 balls, propelling India's innings alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav's innovative strokes, thereby leaving Bangladesh's team and fans in awe.

(With inputs from agencies.)