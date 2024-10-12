India’s T20 Triumph: Record-Breaking Night Against Bangladesh
India stunned Bangladesh with a colossal 133-run victory in a T20 match, cementing their dominance in cricket's shortest format. Sanju Samson stole the spotlight with a swift century, as India amassed a formidable score of 297/6, marking a record number of 200-plus totals in men’s T20 history.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark performance in Hyderabad, India asserted its cricketing prowess by achieving a staggering 133-run victory over Bangladesh in a men's T20 match, setting a benchmark with the most 200-plus scores in the format's history.
The Indian team, under the strategic guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, displayed an aggressive gameplay style that led them to a towering total of 297/6 — the second-highest in T20 internationals. This added a 37th 200-plus milestone to their record, paralleling Somerset in this achievement.
Sanju Samson etched his name in the annals of cricket history, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century. He amassed an impressive 111 runs off 47 balls, propelling India's innings alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav's innovative strokes, thereby leaving Bangladesh's team and fans in awe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Highlights India's Role in Bangladesh and Tourism Development
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park
Christian Pulisic Shines in AC Milan's Dominant Victory
Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Push for Dedicated Political Representation Amidst Rising Violence
Brisbane Lions Roar to Victory in AFL Grand Final