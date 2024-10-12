Left Menu

India’s T20 Triumph: Record-Breaking Night Against Bangladesh

India stunned Bangladesh with a colossal 133-run victory in a T20 match, cementing their dominance in cricket's shortest format. Sanju Samson stole the spotlight with a swift century, as India amassed a formidable score of 297/6, marking a record number of 200-plus totals in men’s T20 history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:58 IST
India’s T20 Triumph: Record-Breaking Night Against Bangladesh
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark performance in Hyderabad, India asserted its cricketing prowess by achieving a staggering 133-run victory over Bangladesh in a men's T20 match, setting a benchmark with the most 200-plus scores in the format's history.

The Indian team, under the strategic guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, displayed an aggressive gameplay style that led them to a towering total of 297/6 — the second-highest in T20 internationals. This added a 37th 200-plus milestone to their record, paralleling Somerset in this achievement.

Sanju Samson etched his name in the annals of cricket history, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century. He amassed an impressive 111 runs off 47 balls, propelling India's innings alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav's innovative strokes, thereby leaving Bangladesh's team and fans in awe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024