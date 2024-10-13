Historic Medals for India at Asian Table Tennis Championships
India concluded its campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, including a historic bronze in women's doubles. Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee's semifinal run ended with a win over South Korea. The men's team, including Achanta Sharath Kamal, secured another bronze.
India finished their Asian Table Tennis Championships campaign with a historic haul of three medals, marking a significant achievement in the sport.
The women's doubles team of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee captured a bronze medal, besting previous champions in a spirited performance.
Meanwhile, the Indian men's team maintained consistency, collecting a third consecutive bronze, underlining India's growing prowess in table tennis on the Asian stage.
