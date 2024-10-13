Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Stuns Djokovic to Claim Shanghai Masters Title

Jannik Sinner halted Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a 100th singles title, defeating him in straight sets at the Shanghai Masters final. Sinner, now the youngest-ever champion in Shanghai, secured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title, continuing a remarkable year and asserting dominance in recent encounters with Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:54 IST
Sinner

In a riveting final at the Shanghai Masters, Jannik Sinner denied Novak Djokovic his bid for a 100th singles title. Sinner, aged 23, emerged victorious over the world-renowned Serb, winning 7-6(4) 6-3 on Sunday.

The gripping match witnessed Sinner clinch an enthralling tiebreaker in the first set, thus propelling his confidence into the second set. Capitalizing on a faltering Djokovic, Sinner broke through for a decisive lead and sealed his victory with an ace, marking a new chapter in his exceptional year.

With this win, Sinner captured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title and secured the year-end number one ranking. Djokovic acknowledged Sinner's superior form, adding a special note of appreciation for spectators Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz present at the stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

