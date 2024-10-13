Jannik Sinner Stuns Djokovic to Claim Shanghai Masters Title

In a riveting final at the Shanghai Masters, Jannik Sinner denied Novak Djokovic his bid for a 100th singles title. Sinner, aged 23, emerged victorious over the world-renowned Serb, winning 7-6(4) 6-3 on Sunday.

The gripping match witnessed Sinner clinch an enthralling tiebreaker in the first set, thus propelling his confidence into the second set. Capitalizing on a faltering Djokovic, Sinner broke through for a decisive lead and sealed his victory with an ace, marking a new chapter in his exceptional year.

With this win, Sinner captured his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title and secured the year-end number one ranking. Djokovic acknowledged Sinner's superior form, adding a special note of appreciation for spectators Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz present at the stadium.

