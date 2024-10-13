Key Players Rested as Pakistan Revamps Squad for Test Series

Former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has been rested, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah voluntarily withdrew from the upcoming Tests against England citing fitness issues.

This marks the first instance where Babar, struggling with poor form since early 2023, has been sidelined from the Test team. The Pakistan Cricket Board cited players' current form and future commitments in this decision, despite opposition from some members of the coaching staff.

The updated squad includes new players Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, and Sajid Khan, among others, signifying a strategy shift as Pakistan eyes future cricket seasons.

