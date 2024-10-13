Left Menu

Key Players Rested as Pakistan Revamps Squad for Test Series

Pakistan's selectors have rested captain Babar Azam and key players Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah for the upcoming Tests against England. Poor form has plagued Babar, leading to his first exclusion from the Test side in his career. The revamped squad features several uncapped players.

Lahore | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:59 IST
Former Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has been rested, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah voluntarily withdrew from the upcoming Tests against England citing fitness issues.

This marks the first instance where Babar, struggling with poor form since early 2023, has been sidelined from the Test team. The Pakistan Cricket Board cited players' current form and future commitments in this decision, despite opposition from some members of the coaching staff.

The updated squad includes new players Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, and Sajid Khan, among others, signifying a strategy shift as Pakistan eyes future cricket seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

