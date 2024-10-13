Joe Flacco's Second NFL Start Against Titans Marks Exciting Sunday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco will be starting for the second consecutive game this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. This much-anticipated match is part of a packed day of NFL action.

Sports enthusiasts are also awaiting the release of the AP Top 25 poll, scheduled for later this afternoon. Elsewhere in the baseball world, an early conclusion to the league championship series could mean the World Series starts sooner than expected.

Additional highlights include a slew of NHL games, notable basketball events such as the Hall of Fame induction and a top college recruit announcement, and the ongoing League of Legends World Championship taking place in Berlin.

