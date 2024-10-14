Left Menu

Steve Smith Returns to Number Four: Transition Amidst Australian Cricket Changes

Steve Smith, a veteran Australian cricketer, will revert to his preferred number four batting position in the upcoming Test series against India. This decision comes after he temporarily opened following David Warner's retirement. Cameron Green's back surgery further facilitated Smith's shift back to his favored slot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:37 IST
Steve Smith Returns to Number Four: Transition Amidst Australian Cricket Changes
Steve Smith
  • Country:
  • Australia

Veteran Australian cricketer Steve Smith is set to return to his favored number four position in the Test series against India, as confirmed by national selector George Bailey on Monday. Smith, who stepped in as an opener following David Warner's retirement, will shift back amidst ongoing team strategy discussions.

Despite a strong start, scoring an unbeaten 91 in his second Test as an opener, Smith struggled against New Zealand, managing just 51 runs in four innings. The decision to move him back to number four was influenced by an extended conversation between captain Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald, and Smith himself.

The change is further prompted by all-rounder Cameron Green's impending six-month hiatus due to lower back surgery, which creates an opportunity for Smith to resume his former role. The Border Gavaskar Trophy series kicks off in Perth on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024