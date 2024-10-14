Steve Smith Returns to Number Four: Transition Amidst Australian Cricket Changes

Veteran Australian cricketer Steve Smith is set to return to his favored number four position in the Test series against India, as confirmed by national selector George Bailey on Monday. Smith, who stepped in as an opener following David Warner's retirement, will shift back amidst ongoing team strategy discussions.

Despite a strong start, scoring an unbeaten 91 in his second Test as an opener, Smith struggled against New Zealand, managing just 51 runs in four innings. The decision to move him back to number four was influenced by an extended conversation between captain Pat Cummins, head coach Andrew McDonald, and Smith himself.

The change is further prompted by all-rounder Cameron Green's impending six-month hiatus due to lower back surgery, which creates an opportunity for Smith to resume his former role. The Border Gavaskar Trophy series kicks off in Perth on November 22.

