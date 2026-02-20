McDonald Defends Commitment, Blames Players for Australia's T20 World Cup Debacle

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, squarely placed the blame for their T20 World Cup exit on the players, dismissing any criticism of inadequate tournament preparations or claims that the format is not taken seriously. The team's early departure followed losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, leading to domestic dissatisfaction.

Critics and former players have questioned Australia's readiness for the tournament, citing tardiness to preparatory matches in Pakistan due to the Big Bash League. A 3-0 defeat by Pakistan left them unable to advance in the World Cup.

McDonald rejected accusations of neglecting the tournament, emphasizing the team's commitment over time. He acknowledged disappointment in player performances, regardless of injuries to key bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. McDonald called for accountability, stating the critique is justified.

(With inputs from agencies.)