Tilak Varma to Lead India A in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Tilak Varma will captain India A in the T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma as vice-captain. The squad boasts IPL-experienced players and will compete in Muscat, Oman. India A, placed in Group B, will face Pakistan, marking the first T20 format edition of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:50 IST
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Tilak Varma, a notable figure from Mumbai Indians, has been chosen to lead India A in the men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma appointed as vice-captain. The tournament is set to take place from October 18 to 27 in Muscat, Oman.

Varma's experience is backed by his performance in four ODIs and 16 T20Is, while Sharma complements the leadership with his eight T20I experiences. The squad includes IPL-familiar names such as leg spinner Rahul Chahar, who has represented India in six T20Is and one ODI.

India A's lineup includes IPL talents like Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings), Anuj Rawat (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Ajush Badoni (Lucknow Super Giants), Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Nehal Wadhera (Mumbai Indians).

In bowling, the team features players such as Vaibhav Arora (KKR), R Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans), Hrithik Shokeen (MI), Rasikh Salam (Delhi Capitals), and Aaqib Khan.

Included in Group B, India A is scheduled to begin its matches against Pakistan on October 19 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. The group also includes Oman and UAE, while Group A consists of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka A. This edition marks the first transition of the tournament to the T20 format, following its previous five editions in the 50-over form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

