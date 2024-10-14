New Zealand Inches Closer to America's Cup Victory Amidst Tensions
New Zealand extended their lead to 4-0 against Britain's team in the America's Cup series, with tensions rising over controversial umpire decisions. British skipper Ben Ainslie holds out hope for a comeback. The series continues Wednesday, with both teams eager to address performance gaps and strategic challenges.
New Zealand has successfully extended their lead to 4-0 against the challengers Britain in the ongoing America's Cup defence.
This victory stems from a closely contested race full of tacking duels and contentious downwind maneuvers, which increased pressure on British skipper Ben Ainslie.
As both teams prepare for the continuation of the series mid-week, the intensity mounts over umpire decisions and missed opportunities as the British team seeks to bridge the performance gap.
