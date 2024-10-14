Left Menu

Nico Williams' Vow: Fighting Racism in Spanish Football

Spain forward Nico Williams has declared that combating racism is his primary life goal. Following incidents of racial abuse in Spanish football, including against himself and Vinicius Jr., Williams emphasized the importance of collective efforts in tackling racism. Recent legal actions mark progress towards this goal.

Updated: 14-10-2024 22:54 IST
In a powerful statement, Spanish forward Nico Williams highlighted his commitment to battling racism as a central mission in his life. Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, has personally experienced racial abuse in Spanish football, an issue that has also affected Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

The prevalence of such incidents, often resulting in legal actions, has prompted players and clubs to demand stronger measures. Vinicius Jr. recently called for Spain to lose its 2030 World Cup hosting role unless significant strides are made against racism.

Amid legal actions and increasing awareness, Williams remains hopeful, stating Spain is on the right track to combat racism. His perspective is informed by his multicultural background, emphasizing the importance of providing opportunities for immigrants like his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

