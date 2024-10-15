Left Menu

Cameroon and Algeria Secure Spots in Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon and Algeria secured their places in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco with victories in their respective qualifiers. Cameroon beat Kenya 1-0, while Algeria triumphed over Togo with a 1-0 win, joining Morocco and Burkina Faso as teams confirmed for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 03:01 IST
Cameroon and Algeria Secure Spots in Africa Cup of Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cameroon and Algeria have successfully secured their spots in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Morocco. Both teams emerged victorious in their qualifying matches on Monday. Cameroon edged past Kenya with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Boris Enow's goal.

Meanwhile, Algeria secured a 1-0 victory against Togo with a penalty scored by Ramy Bensebaini. These wins ensure both teams join Morocco and Burkina Faso, raising the number of confirmed teams to four.

In other qualifiers, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, and Mozambique also registered important wins to bolster their chances in the tournament. Zimbabwe triumphed over Namibia, while Equatorial Guinea defeated Liberia in a thrilling finish. Mozambique topped their pool with a win over Eswatini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024