Cameroon and Algeria Secure Spots in Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon and Algeria secured their places in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco with victories in their respective qualifiers. Cameroon beat Kenya 1-0, while Algeria triumphed over Togo with a 1-0 win, joining Morocco and Burkina Faso as teams confirmed for the tournament.
Cameroon and Algeria have successfully secured their spots in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Morocco. Both teams emerged victorious in their qualifying matches on Monday. Cameroon edged past Kenya with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Boris Enow's goal.
Meanwhile, Algeria secured a 1-0 victory against Togo with a penalty scored by Ramy Bensebaini. These wins ensure both teams join Morocco and Burkina Faso, raising the number of confirmed teams to four.
In other qualifiers, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, and Mozambique also registered important wins to bolster their chances in the tournament. Zimbabwe triumphed over Namibia, while Equatorial Guinea defeated Liberia in a thrilling finish. Mozambique topped their pool with a win over Eswatini.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venus Remedies Secures Key Oncology Drug Approvals in Morocco and Philippines
Royal Armed Forces of Morocco & Tata Sign Landmark Deal for Indigenous Armored Vehicles
Tata Advanced Systems Partners with Morocco for Defence Manufacturing
Morocco's 2.5 Billion Dirham Flood Relief Plan
AfDB Approves €70 Million Trade Finance Facility for Bank of Africa Morocco