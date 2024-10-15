End of an Era: Ferguson Steps Down as Manchester United Ambassador

Manchester United's legendary manager, Alex Ferguson, is set to step down from his role as a global ambassador after the club's part-owners, INEOS, ended his lucrative contract.

Ferguson, a prominent figure at Old Trafford, signed a deal in 2013 to become a club ambassador, earning 2.16 million pounds annually. The decision to end this contract was part of a mutual agreement, a source from the club disclosed, citing Ferguson's need to relieve some of his numerous obligations. Despite the contractual end, Ferguson will continue to be welcome at Old Trafford.

Ferguson's ambassadorial exit is part of broader cost-cutting measures at United, which has faced significant financial losses. Under the management of Erik ten Hag, the team has struggled, currently standing 14th, despite spending 600 million pounds on players since the 2022-23 season began. The impact of these cuts on other ambassadors, like Andy Cole and Bryan Robson, remains unclear.

