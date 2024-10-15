Left Menu

Teen Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Eyes World Championship Glory

Teen chess sensation D. Gukesh is set to challenge China's Ding Liren in the upcoming World Championship match. Gukesh remains unfazed by expectations, attributing his success to consistent form and confidence gained from the Chess Olympiad. He aims to follow in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand.

Updated: 15-10-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
D. Gukesh is gearing up for the World Championship clash against Ding Liren in Singapore, starting November 20. The young chess prodigy, fresh from his victory at the Candidates tournament, is confident as he heads into the competition. He aims to become the first Indian world champion since Viswanathan Anand.

Despite carrying the expectations of many, the 18-year-old insists there's no extra pressure. 'I'm glad people expect me to win, but it doesn't add pressure,' he said. Gukesh highlighted his form and experience from the Chess Olympiad as key factors boosting his confidence.

Meanwhile, Liren, once the highest-rated chess player, faces challenges post his battle with depression. As both players prepare for the upcoming match, Gukesh's discreet strategy and respect for the game remain central to his approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

