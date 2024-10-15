Left Menu

Pozdnyakov Resigns Amid Russian Olympic Committee's Suspension

Stanislav Pozdnyakov plans to resign from the Russian Olympic Committee after six years. His decision follows geopolitical tensions and Russia's exclusion from Olympics under its own national symbols. Pozdnyakov emphasizes the importance of state support for athletes in light of current challenges.

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:19 IST
Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the suspended Russian Olympic Committee, announced his intention to resign after leading the organization for six years.

His resignation comes shortly after Russian athletes participated as "Individual Neutral Athletes" in the Paris Olympics, following IOC sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pozdnyakov stressed the need for state support in sports amid geopolitical tensions, a sentiment expressed as the ROC prepares to elect a new leader soon.

