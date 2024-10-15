Pozdnyakov Resigns Amid Russian Olympic Committee's Suspension
Stanislav Pozdnyakov plans to resign from the Russian Olympic Committee after six years. His decision follows geopolitical tensions and Russia's exclusion from Olympics under its own national symbols. Pozdnyakov emphasizes the importance of state support for athletes in light of current challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:19 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the suspended Russian Olympic Committee, announced his intention to resign after leading the organization for six years.
His resignation comes shortly after Russian athletes participated as "Individual Neutral Athletes" in the Paris Olympics, following IOC sanctions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pozdnyakov stressed the need for state support in sports amid geopolitical tensions, a sentiment expressed as the ROC prepares to elect a new leader soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Highlights in Sports: From Player Injuries to Historical Moments
Archaeologists Uncover Female Ruler's Throne, Mount Everest's Anomalous Growth, SpaceX Progress & CERN's Russia Cooperation Ends
Attempt to defeat Russia a ‘suicidal escapade’, Lavrov warns Ukraine and the West
Ukraine's Defense Takes Down Russian Drones
Market Tragedy: Russian Strike in Kherson Claims Lives