Thomas Tuchel Takes Helm as New England Manager

Thomas Tuchel has been officially named as the new manager of the England men's national football team, marking a significant development reported by Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea boss, and architect of their 2021 Champions League triumph, steps in as the third foreign head coach in England's history, inheriting the role three months after Gareth Southgate's resignation post-defeat in the European Championship.

Tuchel, who left his last position at Bayern Munich after last season, is tasked with rejuvenating England's fortunes, seeking their first major silverware since the legendary 1966 World Cup win.

(With inputs from agencies.)