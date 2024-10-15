Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel Takes Helm as New England Manager

Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea head coach, has been appointed as the new manager of the England men's national football team. He becomes the third foreign manager to lead the squad. Tuchel, who had been without a club since leaving Bayern Munich, aims to lead England to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:53 IST
Thomas Tuchel Takes Helm as New England Manager
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been officially named as the new manager of the England men's national football team, marking a significant development reported by Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea boss, and architect of their 2021 Champions League triumph, steps in as the third foreign head coach in England's history, inheriting the role three months after Gareth Southgate's resignation post-defeat in the European Championship.

Tuchel, who left his last position at Bayern Munich after last season, is tasked with rejuvenating England's fortunes, seeking their first major silverware since the legendary 1966 World Cup win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024