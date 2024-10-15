Thomas Tuchel Takes Helm as New England Manager
Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea head coach, has been appointed as the new manager of the England men's national football team. He becomes the third foreign manager to lead the squad. Tuchel, who had been without a club since leaving Bayern Munich, aims to lead England to success.
Thomas Tuchel has been officially named as the new manager of the England men's national football team, marking a significant development reported by Sky Sports News on Tuesday.
The former Chelsea boss, and architect of their 2021 Champions League triumph, steps in as the third foreign head coach in England's history, inheriting the role three months after Gareth Southgate's resignation post-defeat in the European Championship.
Tuchel, who left his last position at Bayern Munich after last season, is tasked with rejuvenating England's fortunes, seeking their first major silverware since the legendary 1966 World Cup win.
