Lenovo Teams Up with FIFA: A Fusion of Football and Technology

In a significant move, Lenovo has been named the official technology partner for FIFA's upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America and the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. The announcement was unveiled during Lenovo's Tech World event in Seattle, propelling the integration of cutting-edge technology into the global game.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the synergy between technology and football to revolutionize fan experiences and data accessibility. Likewise, Lenovo's Jeff Shafer highlighted ongoing discussions on utilizing artificial intelligence for deeper insights into match data.

The collaboration signifies Lenovo's commitment to supporting FIFA's vision of leveraging technology in football and underscores its role in leveling the playing field through innovative solutions across future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)