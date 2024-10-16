Left Menu

Thomas Tuchel Tasked with Leading England to World Cup Glory

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new England football coach, tasked with ending the national team's 60-year wait for a World Cup win. Tuchel, noted for his success in continental clubs, aims to secure England's second World Cup title since their 1966 victory.

Thomas Tuchel
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Thomas Tuchel has been officially named as the new head coach for England's national football team, taking on the monumental task of ending a six-decade-long wait for a major international trophy.

The English Football Association has appointed the German tactician through to the 2026 World Cup, emphasizing their confidence in his ability to deliver results at the highest level.

Amidst both anticipation and skepticism, Tuchel is prepared to prove his commitment to England's footballing aspirations, a journey he embarks on with former Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

