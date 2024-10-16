Thomas Tuchel Tasked with Leading England to World Cup Glory

Thomas Tuchel has been officially named as the new head coach for England's national football team, taking on the monumental task of ending a six-decade-long wait for a major international trophy.

The English Football Association has appointed the German tactician through to the 2026 World Cup, emphasizing their confidence in his ability to deliver results at the highest level.

Amidst both anticipation and skepticism, Tuchel is prepared to prove his commitment to England's footballing aspirations, a journey he embarks on with former Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry.

