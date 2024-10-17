Left Menu

PV Sindhu's Remarkable Comeback at Denmark Open

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu staged a remarkable comeback against China's Han Yue to reach the Denmark Open quarterfinals. Sindhu, ranked 18th globally, lost the first game but won the next two, showcasing resilience and skill in an hour-long battle. She's now set to face either Gregoria Mariska Tunjung or Mia Blichfeldt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:18 IST
PV Sindhu. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Denmark

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu made a stunning comeback against China's Han Yue, securing a place in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in Odense on Thursday. Despite losing the first game, Sindhu, ranked 18th in the world, emerged victorious with scores of 18-21, 21-12, 21-16, as reported by Olympics.com.

During the initial game, Han seized control after a 4-4 tie, scoring five consecutive points. Sindhu managed to save four game points but could not prevent Han from clinching the opener. However, the Indian ace rallied in the second game, decisively turning the tide in her favor and enforcing an exciting final showdown.

The decisive third game was fiercely competitive, with Han, a winner of the Hong Kong and Arctic Opens, holding a four-point lead at the mid-game interval. Yet, Sindhu's unyielding spirit saw her level and ultimately surpass Han, taking the last six points with ease. Her victory improved her head-to-head record against Han to 7-1. Sindhu's upcoming face-off in the quarterfinals will be against either Gregoria Mariska Tunjung or local favorite Mia Blichfeldt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

