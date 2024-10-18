Left Menu

Sailing on the Edge: Inside the Futuristic World of the AC75

The AC75, a groundbreaking sailing vessel, offers unparalleled speed and cutting-edge design, thrilling sailors with an experience akin to flying. Despite their limited exposure, these boats signal the future of competitive sailing, promising innovations and challenges as teams compete for the prestigious America's Cup.

Sailing on the Edge: Inside the Futuristic World of the AC75
The AC75, a marvel of modern sailing technology, emerges as a game-changer in the race for the America's Cup. Offering a sensation akin to flying, this 'sister ship' to New Zealand's renowned vessel reaches incredible speeds, largely silent except for the rush of wind and the mechanics working tirelessly beneath its sleek exterior.

Enveloped in secrecy, the AC75 comes alive with technology, housing lithium-ion batteries and intricate hydraulics to fine-tune its wing-like sails. Despite facing early elimination, the French team continues to test the limits of their design, pushing for future success in this prestigious competition.

Communication on board is crucial, as co-helms exchange signals during critical maneuvers. The boat's performance is closely monitored, with data fed to shore for analysis. Despite the challenges of maintaining stability and mastering its complex systems, sailors like skipper Quentin Delapierre relish the chance to helm such a formidable vessel, embodying the spirit of innovation and adventure.

