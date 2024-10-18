Rachin Ravindra Shines as New Zealand Strategizes Against India
Rachin Ravindra expressed relief after New Zealand claimed the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli on the third day of the Test against India. Ravindra credited his pre-tour training at Chennai Super Kings Academy for his performance, having scored a century. He highlighted the significance of family presence during the match.
Top-order batter Rachin Ravindra shared his relief after New Zealand captured the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli off the final ball of the third day. As India closed the day at 231 for three, New Zealand hopes to maintain pressure in the opening Test.
Ravindra reported the wicket of Kohli was vital, acknowledging Kohli's impressive career tally of over 9,000 Test runs. However, Ravindra expressed confidence that New Zealand can continue to secure wickets and enhance their lead of 125 runs on Saturday.
The 24-year-old attributed his stellar knock of 134 to comprehensive training at Chennai Super Kings Academy, which helped him adapt to subcontinental conditions. With family support at the venue, including his father, Ravindra's performance on Indian soil held personal significance.
