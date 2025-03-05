CRPF Director General Honors Fallen Hero, Promises Family Support

In an effort to uplift the morale of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director General GP Singh visited the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who tragically lost his life following an IED explosion.

Shukla, who was critically injured on February 11 in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, succumbed to his injuries on February 20 while receiving treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

During his visit, Singh assured the family of Shukla that the force would provide support, including education for his children. Shukla's valor in saving fellow soldiers during the incident has been recognized and honored by the nation.

