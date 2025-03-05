Left Menu

CRPF Director General Honors Fallen Hero, Promises Family Support

During a morale-boosting visit, CRPF Director General GP Singh met the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who died from IED blast injuries. Singh pledged support for Shukla's family, ensuring education for his children and assistance. Shukla heroically sacrificed his life in a February 11 explosion in Dantewada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST
CRPF Director General Honors Fallen Hero, Promises Family Support
CRPF DG meets family of slain Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to uplift the morale of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director General GP Singh visited the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who tragically lost his life following an IED explosion.

Shukla, who was critically injured on February 11 in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, succumbed to his injuries on February 20 while receiving treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

During his visit, Singh assured the family of Shukla that the force would provide support, including education for his children. Shukla's valor in saving fellow soldiers during the incident has been recognized and honored by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025