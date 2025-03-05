CRPF Director General Honors Fallen Hero, Promises Family Support
During a morale-boosting visit, CRPF Director General GP Singh met the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who died from IED blast injuries. Singh pledged support for Shukla's family, ensuring education for his children and assistance. Shukla heroically sacrificed his life in a February 11 explosion in Dantewada.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In an effort to uplift the morale of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Director General GP Singh visited the family of Head Constable Mahima Nand Shukla, who tragically lost his life following an IED explosion.
Shukla, who was critically injured on February 11 in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, succumbed to his injuries on February 20 while receiving treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.
During his visit, Singh assured the family of Shukla that the force would provide support, including education for his children. Shukla's valor in saving fellow soldiers during the incident has been recognized and honored by the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maoist Menace: New Wave of Killings in Dantewada
High Voter Turnout Amidst Security in Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections
District Reserve Guard jawan injured as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district: Police.
Naxalite Pressure IED Blast Injures DRG Jawan in Chhattisgarh
Mysterious Blast in Chhattisgarh School Injures Student