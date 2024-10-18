Peace Mabe Drives Gender Equality and Transformation in Sport and Arts

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Peace Mabe, is using her tenure to champion gender equality and promote transformation in the sporting community. A core focus of her work is addressing gender inequality, particularly in ensuring equal pay and resource distribution for female athletes, according to a statement by the Ministry of Sport, Arts, and Culture on Thursday.

During a media briefing in Johannesburg, Mabe, alongside Minister Gayton McKenzie, reflected on their first 100 days in office, following their swearing-in as part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) on July 3, 2024.

Mabe outlined her key initiatives, which include advancing transformation in sports, contributing to the Cricket South Africa Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Indaba, and participating in global platforms such as the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics and the International Film Week in Moscow.

One of her flagship projects is the development of a comprehensive Women in Sport Policy Framework, aimed at addressing gender disparities in participation, leadership, governance, and visibility. Mabe has also taken an active role in supporting female athletes, particularly in boxing.

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) is preparing to launch multiple projects to renovate community sports facilities across South Africa. Starting in Limpopo, Mabe will oversee the handover of upgraded facilities in Moletji and Lephalale in October 2024, ensuring equal access to high-quality sports infrastructure.

In the arts sector, Mabe is focusing on creating opportunities for artists, especially in underserved communities. She envisions transforming civic and multipurpose community centers into hubs for artistic expression and economic growth, directly contributing to job creation in the creative sector.

Mabe has also highlighted the Ministry's strategic shift towards public-private partnerships aimed at revitalizing key departmental programs and expanding participation in sports, arts, and culture. Her recent visit to the Enos Mafokate Equestrian Sport Centre in Soweto underscores her commitment to improving facilities and forming collaborations that benefit the community.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister has supported initiatives that honor South Africa’s living legends and celebrate its rich cultural heritage, reinforcing her dedication to preserving and promoting the country’s cultural identity.