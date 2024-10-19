Para-Athletes Seek Greater Recognition After Record-Breaking Paralympics

In the wake of India's historic performance at the Paris Paralympics, para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya has voiced concerns over the insufficient recognition received by athletes returning from the Games. The Indian team capped off its participation with an unprecedented 29 medals, including seven golds, placing India 18th in the overall rankings.

However, despite this landmark achievement, Kathuniya and others expressed disappointment over the muted reception awaiting them upon arrival. He emphasizes the need for greater societal inclusivity and awareness of para-athletes, contrasting the response to the Tokyo 2020 Games. Kathuniya, who secured a silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56, spoke at the 'Beyond The Finish Line' event, urging more educational outreach to support para-sports.

While acknowledging the unwavering support from the Sports Authority of India and the Paralympic Committee of India, Kathuniya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to promoting para-sports since 2014. Yet, he points out that further efforts are required to bridge existing gaps in recognition and support, envisioning a more inclusive future for para-athletes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)