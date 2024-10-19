Hannah Green's Stellar Performance at BMW Ladies Championship

Australian golfer Hannah Green showcased her immense talent, surging to the forefront of the BMW Ladies Championship with an exceptional 8-under 64 during her second round. Her performance, following a rain delay, established a two-stroke lead at 16-under 128.

Right on Green's heels is South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai, who completed her day with a solid 66, situating her in second place. Competing fiercely for third, Paris Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko and Jenny Shin both closed their rounds, five strokes shy of Green's lead.

The tournament, taking place at the Seowon Valley Country Club in South Korea, is packed with elite talent, including eight of the top 10 LPGA players. Missing from the action is America's Nelly Korda, out due to injury.

