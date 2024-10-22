Diksha Dagar Leads Home Challenge at Hero Indian Open with Mindful Strategy

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is taking a measured approach at this week's Hero Indian Open, emphasizing the importance of course management and adapting to fast greens. As she spearheads the home team, Dagar keeps her expectations low but her focus sharp as she engages in this prestigious tournament.

With 114 professional golfers from 31 countries descending on the DLF Golf and Country Club, the competition promises intense rivalry. Dagar, who secured third place in the LET Order of Merit in 2023, stresses the significance of enjoying the game and maintaining mental focus.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a family accident prior to the Paris Olympics, Dagar remains undeterred. She has incorporated taekwondo into her fitness regimen to enhance her game power and is determined to leverage her skills gained through rigorous practice. Her goal is clear: enjoy each moment and play her best in this formidable competition.

