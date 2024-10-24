Left Menu

Kilde's Courage: A Journey to Recovery

Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, an Olympic medallist, will miss the Alpine Ski World Cup season due to a shoulder issue. He suffered a fall in January and has undergone surgeries. His fiancée, Mikaela Shiffrin, thanked fans and expressed optimism for his recovery journey.

Updated: 24-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:17 IST
Kilde's Courage: A Journey to Recovery
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde

Norway's celebrated skier, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, known for his Olympic accolades, will step back from this season's Alpine Ski World Cup due to a lingering shoulder ailment, as confirmed by the Norwegian Ski Federation on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old athlete's troubles began with a severe fall in January at a World Cup downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland, leading to a dislocated shoulder. Subsequent surgeries have done little to alleviate the issue, with a troubling shoulder infection developing as recently as July.

Determined to return stronger, Kilde expressed his commitment to rehabilitation in a heartfelt statement. Meanwhile, his fiancée and fellow skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, voiced her gratitude for the support they've received and her resolve as she readies for the season's opening in Soelden, Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

