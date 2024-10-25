Left Menu

David Warner's Leadership Ban Lifted after Six-Year Hiatus

Cricket Australia has lifted its lifetime leadership ban on David Warner, imposed after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Warner, previously banned along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, can now resume leadership roles, including potentially leading Sydney Thunder and taking up coaching positions. Warner acknowledged his role in the scandal and expressed remorse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:49 IST
In a significant shift in Australian cricket, the lifetime ban on David Warner holding leadership positions has been lifted by Cricket Australia (CA), according to a Friday announcement. This ban, a remnant of the notorious 2018 ball-tampering incident known as "sandpapergate," marked Warner as the mastermind behind the controversy that rocked the nation.

Warner, former vice-captain and a prolific batsman, was initially banned from elite cricket alongside captain Steve Smith for a year, while Cameron Bancroft faced a nine-month suspension. Despite never publicly detailing his involvement at Newlands, Warner has since mended his ties with CA, culminating in his application for the ban's removal.

The reversal, sanctioned by an independent review panel, allows Warner, now 37, to aim for leadership in Australian cricket again, notably as captain for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. This development opens doors for future coaching roles, complementing his ongoing redemption and legacy-building efforts within cricket and for his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

