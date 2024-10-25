Leadership Change: UAE ODI Captaincy Shifts to Rahul Chopra

Muhammad Waseem has resigned as the United Arab Emirates men's ODI cricket team captain after leading the side in 26 matches over the past year. In his place, wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra has been appointed and will lead the team in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures in Oman this November, where they will face off against Oman and the Netherlands.

In a statement to ESPNcricinfo, Waseem revealed his decision, stating, "I have decided to step down as captain to concentrate on my batting in the ODI format." He further expressed his support for Chopra, saying, "My best wishes are with the new captain, and I will be giving him my full support." Although Chopra has limited experience with just seven ODIs and six T20Is to his name, he assumes the leadership role with determination.

Waseem, a prominent 30-year-old top-order batter, succeeded CP Rizwan as ODI captain during the 2019-2023 CWC League 2. During his captaincy, UAE secured seven victories out of 26 ODIs. Waseem excelled in winning matches, boasting an average of 64.28 and scoring one century and three half-centuries. However, with the team currently at the bottom of the 2024-2027 CWC League 2 standings and a recent eight-wicket defeat to Namibia, Waseem's decision to step down may have been influenced by recent performances.

Despite relinquishing his ODI captaincy, Waseem remains a pivotal figure in the UAE T20I team, recently leading them to victory in a tri-series tournament in Namibia, where he emerged as the highest scorer with 159 runs across four innings. UAE secured three wins out of four games, showcasing Waseem's continued prowess with the bat. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)