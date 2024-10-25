BCCI Announces Surprising Team India Squad for T20I Series Against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team. The squad announcement included surprising picks, with all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal receiving their first call-ups.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who recently opened in the Bangladesh series, retained their places, and Tilak Varma, who led India A to the semi-finals of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, also secured a spot. The balance of the team is enhanced by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

India's pace attack comprises five bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal. Notably absent are Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag, both sidelined by injuries. The T20I series against South Africa kicks off on November 8 in Durban.

(With inputs from agencies.)