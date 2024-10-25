Left Menu

BCCI Announces Surprising Team India Squad for T20I Series Against South Africa

The BCCI has announced Team India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa, with Suryakumar Yadav at the helm. Key inclusions are debutants Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal, while notable absentees include Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag due to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:59 IST
Ramandeep Singh (Photo: IPL/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team. The squad announcement included surprising picks, with all-rounder Ramandeep Singh and bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal receiving their first call-ups.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who recently opened in the Bangladesh series, retained their places, and Tilak Varma, who led India A to the semi-finals of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, also secured a spot. The balance of the team is enhanced by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

India's pace attack comprises five bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal. Notably absent are Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag, both sidelined by injuries. The T20I series against South Africa kicks off on November 8 in Durban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

