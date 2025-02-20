Ramandeep Singh: KKR's Dual-Threat Dynamo Prepares for IPL 2025

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated IPL 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Ramandeep Singh is setting new goals, particularly focusing on his bowling skills. Known for his impactful batting, Singh now aims to become a crucial bowling asset for his team.

Having turned heads with a strong performance during the IPL 2024, where he contributed 125 runs with an impressive strike rate of 201.61, Ramandeep's retention by KKR in the mega auction underscores the team's confidence in his capabilities. His recent standout showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took 5 wickets, has boosted his confidence as he prepares for the new season.

Expressing his gratitude for making his Indian debut during the T20I series against South Africa, Ramandeep acknowledged the hard work that has brought him to this point in his career. As KKR gears up for their season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Singh's evolution as a dual-threat player could be pivotal in their quest to defend the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)