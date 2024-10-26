Left Menu

Vinicius Jr: The Brazilian Dynamo Poised for Ballon d'Or Glory

Vinicius Jr, a 24-year-old Real Madrid forward, is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after a stellar 2023-24 season. His performances helped secure LaLiga and the Champions League titles for his team. He is competing against contenders like Rodri and Jude Bellingham for the prestigious award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:22 IST
Vinicius Jr has emerged as the frontrunner for this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or, announced in Paris, thanks to his standout season with Real Madrid. The 24-year-old forward has been instrumental in the Spanish club's success, with remarkable contributions of 24 goals and 11 assists across 39 appearances.

The Brazilian's performances have not gone unnoticed, as he played a pivotal role in securing LaLiga and Champions League titles for Real Madrid. In the Champions League, he scored in the final and was named the competition's best player, placing him at the forefront of the Ballon d'Or race, ahead of competitors like Spain's Rodri and England's Jude Bellingham.

As the footballing world awaits the results of the ceremony in Paris, Vinicius aims to become the first Brazilian to claim the award since Kaka in 2007. His achievements highlight a shift in the football landscape, marking potentially the first award ceremony since 2003 without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo making the final nominee list.

