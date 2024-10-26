Left Menu

McLaren's Appeal Denied: Norris Stays Fourth at U.S. Grand Prix

McLaren's attempt to appeal a stewards' decision demoting Lando Norris from third to fourth place at the U.S. Grand Prix was rejected by the FIA. Norris was penalized for leaving the track, but McLaren failed to present new evidence to overturn the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 08:14 IST
McLaren's Appeal Denied: Norris Stays Fourth at U.S. Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

McLaren's petition to review the stewards' decision that demoted Lando Norris from third to fourth place at last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix has been rejected, according to the FIA.

Norris received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by overtaking Max Verstappen off-track. The stewards acknowledged that Norris had little option but to leave the track.

During a video conference with the stewards, McLaren failed to present any significant new evidence, leading to the rejection of their petition. This leaves Norris 57 points behind Verstappen with five races remaining in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024