McLaren's Appeal Denied: Norris Stays Fourth at U.S. Grand Prix
McLaren's attempt to appeal a stewards' decision demoting Lando Norris from third to fourth place at the U.S. Grand Prix was rejected by the FIA. Norris was penalized for leaving the track, but McLaren failed to present new evidence to overturn the decision.
McLaren's petition to review the stewards' decision that demoted Lando Norris from third to fourth place at last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix has been rejected, according to the FIA.
Norris received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by overtaking Max Verstappen off-track. The stewards acknowledged that Norris had little option but to leave the track.
During a video conference with the stewards, McLaren failed to present any significant new evidence, leading to the rejection of their petition. This leaves Norris 57 points behind Verstappen with five races remaining in the championship.
