Fertilizer Fiasco: MP Kirti Azad Raises Alarm on Supply Shortfalls

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has highlighted significant shortfalls in fertiliser supply during the Rabi season, contradicting official government reports that claimed adequate provisions. Azad's communication with the Agriculture Minister calls for urgent corrective measures to prevent further impact on farmers and the country's food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:06 IST
In a significant development, Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has penned a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, drawing attention to critical reports from several states indicating a concerning shortfall in fertiliser supply. This stands in stark contrast to previous governmental assurances of ample provision.

Azad referenced a December statement by Chemical and Fertilizer Minister J P Nadda, which claimed a total availability of 38.27 lakh metric tonnes of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) during the current Rabi season. However, Azad insists these figures are misleading, as severe shortages have been reported, notably in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Chief Secretary noted severe discrepancies in the state's fertiliser supply, having received only a fraction of its allocated amount. Azad demands immediate ministerial intervention, warning that ongoing delays could severely impact farmers' livelihoods and national food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

