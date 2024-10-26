Left Menu

Zheng Sets Up Fierce Final Against Kenin at Pan Pacific Open

Zheng Qinwen beat Diana Shnaider in the Pan Pacific Open semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory, setting up a final against Sofia Kenin. Zheng aims to redeem last year's defeat. Kenin secured her final spot by defeating Katie Boulter, marking her first singles final since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:41 IST
Zheng Sets Up Fierce Final Against Kenin at Pan Pacific Open
Zheng

Zheng Qinwen advanced to the Pan Pacific Open final after a thrilling victory over Diana Shnaider, setting up a highly anticipated showdown against American Sofia Kenin. Zheng's hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-3 win in Saturday's semi-final sees her return to Tokyo's final, aiming for redemption from last year's loss.

The Olympic champion dominated early, taking a commanding 4-0 lead, but Shnaider mounted a comeback, briefly leveling the match at 5-5. Nevertheless, Zheng recovered to claim the first set in a tiebreak, ultimately maintaining her composure to secure the victory.

In the other semi-final, Sofia Kenin cruised past Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4 to make her first singles final appearance since 2022. Kenin, who faced setbacks from injuries and off-court issues, is eager to reclaim her status as a top player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024