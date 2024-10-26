Zheng Sets Up Fierce Final Against Kenin at Pan Pacific Open

Zheng Qinwen advanced to the Pan Pacific Open final after a thrilling victory over Diana Shnaider, setting up a highly anticipated showdown against American Sofia Kenin. Zheng's hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-3 win in Saturday's semi-final sees her return to Tokyo's final, aiming for redemption from last year's loss.

The Olympic champion dominated early, taking a commanding 4-0 lead, but Shnaider mounted a comeback, briefly leveling the match at 5-5. Nevertheless, Zheng recovered to claim the first set in a tiebreak, ultimately maintaining her composure to secure the victory.

In the other semi-final, Sofia Kenin cruised past Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4 to make her first singles final appearance since 2022. Kenin, who faced setbacks from injuries and off-court issues, is eager to reclaim her status as a top player.

