Zheng Sets Up Fierce Final Against Kenin at Pan Pacific Open
Zheng Qinwen beat Diana Shnaider in the Pan Pacific Open semi-final with a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory, setting up a final against Sofia Kenin. Zheng aims to redeem last year's defeat. Kenin secured her final spot by defeating Katie Boulter, marking her first singles final since 2022.
Zheng Qinwen advanced to the Pan Pacific Open final after a thrilling victory over Diana Shnaider, setting up a highly anticipated showdown against American Sofia Kenin. Zheng's hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-3 win in Saturday's semi-final sees her return to Tokyo's final, aiming for redemption from last year's loss.
The Olympic champion dominated early, taking a commanding 4-0 lead, but Shnaider mounted a comeback, briefly leveling the match at 5-5. Nevertheless, Zheng recovered to claim the first set in a tiebreak, ultimately maintaining her composure to secure the victory.
In the other semi-final, Sofia Kenin cruised past Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-4 to make her first singles final appearance since 2022. Kenin, who faced setbacks from injuries and off-court issues, is eager to reclaim her status as a top player.
