Star Athletes Inspire Hyderabad's Young Kabaddi Hopefuls

The aspiring kabaddi players of Hyderabad were treated to a star-studded surprise at the Hyderabad leg of the Sports For All (SFA) championships for 2024-25. Prominent players from the Pro Kabaddi League made special appearances at the event, providing encouragement and inspiration to the young athletes present.

Tamil Thalaivas' raiding team members, Narender Kandola and Sachin Tanwar, alongside Bengaluru Bulls' Ajinkya Pawar, graced the Shri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium to witness the Under-14 boys and girls' finals in Hyderabad on Saturday. Their presence was part of a public relations move that underscored the importance of grassroots development in kabaddi.

Reflecting on the sport's evolution, Sachin Tanwar noted the significant increase in kabaddi's popularity. "This movement is fundamental from the start. During my school days, audience numbers were modest, with only about 200-250 spectators attending. Today, the sport's popularity has grown tremendously," Tanwar said, highlighting the expansion and greater participation in kabaddi.

Ajinkya Pawar turned his focus to a critical piece of advice for young athletes, underscoring the importance of maintaining a balance between academics and sports. "The key is to focus on both studies and sports since education is as equally important as sports," Pawar advised.

Narender Kandola drew from his own experiences, emphasizing the foundational role of school-level competitions in kabaddi's growth. "Kabaddi's development starts at the grassroots level, and school games are crucial in nurturing the sport. My journey, from village games to school competitions and now to the global stage, exemplifies where it all begins," he shared, aiming to motivate the young kabaddi players at the ongoing SFA Championships.

