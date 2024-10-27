The Constant Thrill of Mexico City's Grand Prix: Beyond Sergio Perez

Mexico City's Grand Prix organizers remain optimistic, ensuring continued sell-out events even amidst uncertainty surrounding local hero Sergio Perez's Formula One future.

Perez, at 34, has faced challenges, attributing a 'terrible season' to Red Bull's potential loss of their constructors' crown. Speculation mounts around his future as teammate Max Verstappen leads championship standings with 354 points compared to Perez's 150.

Alejandro Soberon, the Grand Prix's president, emphasized Mexico's enduring passion for Formula One, hinting at strategic marketing shifts if Perez exits. He noted the race's history of full capacity and fan dedication to preserving community interest beyond local figures.

