Ferrari's Sainz Grabs Pole Amid F1 Mexico City Drama

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinched pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday. He will be joined by Red Bull's championship frontrunner Max Verstappen on the front row.

Lando Norris, Verstappen's closest title challenger from McLaren, secured third place in qualifying, a crucial spot as he aims to narrow the Dutchman's commanding 57-point lead with only five rounds remaining. Charles Leclerc, fresh from victory in Texas, will start fourth, while Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton filled the fifth and sixth slots.

Haas's Kevin Magnussen, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, and Williams's Alex Albon qualified seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively, with Haas's Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top ten. Sergio Perez, racing on home turf for Red Bull, continued his tough spell, placing 18th as he struggles with consistent braking issues affecting recent performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)