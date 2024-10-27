Mohammad Rizwan Takes Charge as Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan's white-ball teams. Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah join the squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours. Rizwan expressed his honor and commitment to leading a talented team, aiming to meet fans' expectations.
In a significant development within Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan has been announced as the captain of the country's white-ball teams, as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday.
Renowned batsmen Babar Azam along with fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have made the squad for the upcoming matches against Australia and Zimbabwe. Rizwan, expressing his honor, stated his dedication to the role and his aspirations to meet the expectations of fans and supporters.
The squad selection marks a pivotal point as Pakistan aims for success in their forthcoming international engagements, following a recent series win against England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
