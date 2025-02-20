Left Menu

Naseem Shah Warns Against Repeat Mistakes Ahead of India Clash

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah highlights the urgency to rectify mistakes following a disheartening loss against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The team's next challenge in Dubai against India becomes pivotal for their semi-final aspirations.

Naseem Shah celebrating with Pakistan players (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket star Naseem Shah has voiced his frustration following the team's lackluster start in the Champions Trophy, emphasizing the crucial need for improvement before their high-stakes match against India on Sunday.

This comes after New Zealand dashed Pakistan's hopes with a formidable 60-run victory in Karachi, a city yearning for the return of international cricket tournaments.

With a condensed tournament format allowing only three group-stage games, their chances of progressing to the semi-finals are now in jeopardy, making the forthcoming clash in Dubai a do-or-die encounter.

Reflecting on the loss, Naseem admitted the team 'needs to rectify its past mistakes.' In the latter part of New Zealand's innings, batters like Glenn Phillips capitalized on Pakistan's faltering bowling, scoring 113 runs in the final 60 balls.

Shah acknowledged the bowlers struggled on Karachi's batter-friendly pitch and stressed the need for a strategic comeback on challenging surfaces in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

