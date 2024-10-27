Left Menu

Historic Victory: Indian Pair Wins Maiden Men's Doubles Title at India Masters

Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta won their first Men's Doubles Title at the India Masters in New Delhi, achieving a remarkable feat by clinching three titles in one day. Their victory in the finals over Roman Estareja and Mitchell Hargreaves caps a stunning journey through the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:27 IST
Armaan Bhatia (right) celebrates with Harsh Mehta (left) after clinching the Men's Pro Doubles title (Photo: India Masters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling conclusion at the India Masters, the Indian pairing of Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta emerged victorious, clinching their maiden Men's Doubles Title. The tournament held in New Delhi saw Bhatia's monumental success as he secured his third title of the day, having already won in men's singles and mixed doubles.

The final match against Roman Estareja and Mitchell Hargreaves opened with a spectacular crosscourt backhand shot by Armaan, setting the tone for their victory with a swift 11-3 win in the first game. Although their opponents matched their performance closely, the Indian duo showcased superior gameplay.

Continuing their dominance in the second game, a critical unforced error from Hargreaves allowed the Indians to seize an early lead. They maintained their grip on the match and sailed to an 11-2 victory to secure the doubles title. Over the tournament, they displayed exceptional prowess, overcoming challenges at each stage and defeating top-seeded teams decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

