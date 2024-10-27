Historic Victory: Indian Pair Wins Maiden Men's Doubles Title at India Masters

In a thrilling conclusion at the India Masters, the Indian pairing of Armaan Bhatia and Harsh Mehta emerged victorious, clinching their maiden Men's Doubles Title. The tournament held in New Delhi saw Bhatia's monumental success as he secured his third title of the day, having already won in men's singles and mixed doubles.

The final match against Roman Estareja and Mitchell Hargreaves opened with a spectacular crosscourt backhand shot by Armaan, setting the tone for their victory with a swift 11-3 win in the first game. Although their opponents matched their performance closely, the Indian duo showcased superior gameplay.

Continuing their dominance in the second game, a critical unforced error from Hargreaves allowed the Indians to seize an early lead. They maintained their grip on the match and sailed to an 11-2 victory to secure the doubles title. Over the tournament, they displayed exceptional prowess, overcoming challenges at each stage and defeating top-seeded teams decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)