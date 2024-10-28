Carlos Sainz Jr. Triumphs in Mexico City as F1 Title Race Heats Up
Carlos Sainz Jr. secured a much-coveted victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, marking his last win for Ferrari. Meanwhile, the F1 title race intensified as penalties for Max Verstappen impacted his lead. Lando Norris narrowed the points gap, setting the stage for a gripping finish to the season.
Carlos Sainz Jr. achieved a significant win at the Mexico City Grand Prix, a fitting finale to his Ferrari career. The victory marked his fourth career win and second of the season, an emotional moment for Sainz who described the triumph as something he desperately wanted before leaving the iconic team.
The race saw tensions rise in the Formula 1 title race, notably when Max Verstappen received penalties totaling 20 seconds following clashes with competitor Lando Norris. Verstappen's penalties allowed Norris to narrow the points gap in the standings, bringing added suspense to the championship battle.
Verstappen's penalties, which affected his standing and led to a sixth-place finish, prompted criticism from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Horner argued that such sanctions risk overcomplicating the sport, as Red Bull's slip in the constructors' standings was highlighted. The team's focus now shifts to regaining their previous dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
