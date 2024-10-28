Chirag Chikkara's Historic Win at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Chirag Chikkara became only the third Indian to win the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship. Competing in the men's freestyle 57kg category, Chikkara secured his win with a narrow 4-3 victory over his opponent. India's performance at the championship included nine medals in total, comprising a gold, a silver, and multiple bronzes.
Chirag Chikkara has etched his name in wrestling history by becoming only the third Indian to win the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship. Competing fiercely in the men's freestyle 57kg category, Chikkara triumphed with a slender 4-3 margin against Kyrgyzstan's Abdymalik Karachov in a nail-biting final.
This victory makes Chikkara the second Indian man, following Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, to secure gold at the U23 Championships. With India showcasing its wrestling prowess, the nation bagged a total of nine medals, including a gold, a silver, and several bronzes.
The Indian contingent's remarkable performance placed them fourth in the team rankings. Iran dominated the tournament with 158 points, while Japan and Azerbaijan followed. India's medal haul also saw strong performances from Vicky and Sujeet Kalkal, who clinched bronzes in the men's 97kg and 70kg freestyle events, respectively.
