Mario Balotelli's Return: Genoa Welcomes a Star Amidst Struggles

Mario Balotelli is undergoing a medical at Genoa as he eyes a return to Serie A. The former Italy striker, currently a free agent, is expected to sign a deal with Genoa, offering a budget-friendly option for the club amid its relegation threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Genoa | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:10 IST
Mario Balotelli, the former Italy striker, is undergoing a medical with Genoa as the club aims to bolster its squad amidst relegation fears. The 34-year-old is poised to sign a contract through the end of the current season.

Genoa, financially constrained after five losses in six matches, sees Balotelli as a strategic acquisition without transfer fees. Previously, Balotelli played in Serie B with Monza and last featured in Serie A with Brescia in 2019-20.

Balotelli departed Turkish side Adana Demirsport post the last season and is now gearing to make his Genoa debut against Fiorentina. Expressing his eagerness, Balotelli remarked briefly to reporters, 'I really don't want to talk much; I want to play.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

