England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have extended their central contracts with the England and Wales Cricket Board. Stokes and Buttler, both captains in their respective formats, are now committed through 2026. The contracts reflect the ECB's confidence in their pivotal roles within the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 06:05 IST
England's cricket leadership has solidified its future as Jos Buttler, the white-ball captain, extended his central contract, joining test captain Ben Stokes. This announcement came from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Despite Buttler's absence from the ongoing white-ball tour of the West Indies due to injury, both he and Stokes have reaffirmed their commitment by signing new contracts. These agreements underscore the ECB's confidence in their leadership and talent, as emphasized by Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket. Key highlighted the depth of talent and the importance of rewarding those at the forefront of English cricket.

Currently, 29 players hold central contracts, with seven on two-year deals. Notably, Stokes had initially opted for a shorter contract last year but has now secured his position through 2026, aligning with Buttler's timeline, to cover pivotal series, including the Ashes in Australia next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

