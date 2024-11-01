England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England's cricket leadership has solidified its future as Jos Buttler, the white-ball captain, extended his central contract, joining test captain Ben Stokes. This announcement came from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Despite Buttler's absence from the ongoing white-ball tour of the West Indies due to injury, both he and Stokes have reaffirmed their commitment by signing new contracts. These agreements underscore the ECB's confidence in their leadership and talent, as emphasized by Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket. Key highlighted the depth of talent and the importance of rewarding those at the forefront of English cricket.

Currently, 29 players hold central contracts, with seven on two-year deals. Notably, Stokes had initially opted for a shorter contract last year but has now secured his position through 2026, aligning with Buttler's timeline, to cover pivotal series, including the Ashes in Australia next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)