Ruben Amorim Takes the Reins at Manchester United: A New Era Begins

In a bold move, Manchester United have named Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim as the new head coach, succeeding Erik ten Hag, the club announced on Friday. Amorim, heralded as one of Europe's most promising young managers, is tasked with reviving the squad's past successes.

At just 39, Amorim arrives from Sporting CP on November 11, boasting a contract until 2027 with an option for an additional year. His journey at Sporting, which included breaking a 19-year title drought, has made him a hot property among Europe's elite clubs.

United acted swiftly to appoint Amorim, paying €11 million to release him from his current role. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club icon, will lead the team in the meantime. Amorim's debut match will occur against Ipswich Town on November 24.

