Ruben Amorim Takes the Reins at Manchester United: A New Era Begins

Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as head coach, hoping his success at Sporting CP can bring back the club's glory days. Amorim, known for his tactical acumen, will join on Nov. 11 after fulfilling commitments at Sporting. The appointment follows United's struggles and recent managerial changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:45 IST
In a bold move, Manchester United have named Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim as the new head coach, succeeding Erik ten Hag, the club announced on Friday. Amorim, heralded as one of Europe's most promising young managers, is tasked with reviving the squad's past successes.

At just 39, Amorim arrives from Sporting CP on November 11, boasting a contract until 2027 with an option for an additional year. His journey at Sporting, which included breaking a 19-year title drought, has made him a hot property among Europe's elite clubs.

United acted swiftly to appoint Amorim, paying €11 million to release him from his current role. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, a club icon, will lead the team in the meantime. Amorim's debut match will occur against Ipswich Town on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

