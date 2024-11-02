Left Menu

Ruben Amorim's Dramatic Shift to Manchester United: 'Now or Never'

Ruben Amorim transitions from Sporting Lisbon to manage Manchester United following Erik ten Hag's firing. Despite planning to stay with Sporting through the season, Amorim accepted United's immediate offer, highlighting the decision's personal significance. He promised to bring his Sporting staff but avoid signing their players.

Updated: 02-11-2024 09:11 IST
Ruben Amorim
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Ruben Amorim has been announced as the incoming manager of Manchester United following the mid-season dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The former Sporting Lisbon coach was urged by the English club to join immediately rather than at season's end, a condition they labeled 'now or never.'

Amorim, in an emotionally charged news conference after Sporting secured a 5-1 victory against Estrela da Amadora, explained that United was not the first club to cover his buyout clause, yet he felt this was the right move despite the timing. The decision, described by him as 'life-changing,' required contemplation amidst multiple lucrative offers.

Promising to lead his current coaching team to Manchester, Amorim reassured Sporting fans by vowing against recruiting any current players from his former club during the January transfer window. He looks forward to starting his challenging journey with Manchester United on November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

