Pant's Blazing Fastest Fifty Lights Up India-New Zealand Test

In a thrilling display of aggressive cricket, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant set a new record by hitting the fastest Test half-century for the hosts against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pant reached the fifty-run milestone in a mere 36 balls during Day 2 of the third and final Test of the series.

Pant's blistering knock of 60 runs came from 59 balls, decorated with eight boundaries and three towering sixes, striking at an impressive rate of 101.69. This performance surpassed the previous record held by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who achieved the milestone in the second Test of the series.

On the same day, India posted a total of 263, taking a lead of 28 runs, thanks to contributions from Shubman Gill (90) and Washington Sundar (38*). New Zealand, who opted to bat first, were bowled out for 235, with significant knocks by Daryl Mitchell and Will Young. Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler for India, taking five wickets in the innings.

